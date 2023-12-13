Glen Powell Says His Anyone But You Nude Scene Almost Killed Him

Shooting a nude scene is likely nerve-wracking under the best of circumstances. You're surrounded by a bunch of people with cameras; you might have to do the take multiple times, and you have to deliver a top-notch performance while your whole butt is hanging out. Glen Powell faced an additional challenge while filming his new romantic comedy "Anyone But You" alongside Sydney Sweeney — according to the actor, he almost fell off a cliff and died.

During the New York premiere of the film, the "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Set It Up" star told Variety that in a scene where his character frantically disrobes because he thinks there's a spider in his pants, he almost tripped and fell to his death. As Powell put it, "Taking your clothes off on the side of a cliff in a hurry is not safe [...] Nobody talks about that safety issue on set, where I almost died falling off a cliff taking my pants off too fast. But it's a really fun scene, so it was all worth it."

Powell also told the outlet that filming a nude scene isn't particularly sexy in practice, largely because you just feel really dumb in the moment. "You just have to grip it and rip it on a scene like that," he said. "You know you're not going to leave that filming day looking cool, so you just have to embrace it."