How Old Are Anyone But You Stars Glen Powell And Sydney Sweeney And Is It A Problem?

Glen Powell is 34, and Sydney Sweeney is 26. The "Top Gun: Maverick" star and "Euphoria" breakout are set to co-star in the new romantic comedy "Anyone But You" — a classic enemies-to-lovers tale set at an Australian destination wedding — and now, some Redditors are wondering if their age difference might be a bit of an issue. Powell and Sweeney, who were born in 1988 and 1997 (respectively), are set to play two people roughly the same age ... so is this a problem?

On this thread, Redditor u/saeculacrossing wrote, "I really like Sydney but I wish they had chosen someone closer to her age for a rom com. I'm sure it'll look better on screen but he honestly looks like her dad/older brother in every photo I've seen of them." u/Known-Peach-4037 agreed: "Yeah I hate how common it is that the female lead of a rom com is 10+ years younger than the male lead. There's a ~9 year gap between these two."

Real-life age gaps between on-screen romantic love interests can be pretty egregious. In Woody Allen's "Magic in the Moonlight," Emma Stone was 25 during filming, and her love interest Colin Firth was 53. Sofia Coppola's "Lost in Translation" straddles the line between romance and companionship with Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson, but the former was 52 and the latter 17. Ultimately, a nine-year difference doesn't seem like such a big deal compared to age gaps that span decades.