Andre Braugher Almost Played Marvel's Nick Fury 1 Year Before Samuel L. Jackson

Andre Braugher passed away at 61 on December 12. Throughout his years in the entertainment spotlight, Braugher took on a variety of memorable roles that collectively amount to an impressive Hollywood resume. The actor is best known for his work on the hit police comedy "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and the police drama "Homicide: Life on the Street," while his work in 2007's "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer" tends to fly under the radar. In the film, Braugher played General Hager — a character originally intended to be Marvel Comics icon Nick Fury.

On the DVD commentary track for "Rise of the Silver Surfer," director Tim Story shared that plans were in place to feature Fury in the film. Since 20th Century Fox didn't have the film rights to the Fury character, the studio had to contact Marvel and attempt to work out a deal. Unfortunately, Marvel's price to allow for Fury's inclusion was far too high, and they likely had their own plans for the iconic spymaster, so the character of General Hager was created as a replacement. Had Fury appeared, Braugher's take would've predated Samuel L. Jackson's now-iconic one by a year. Jackson's Fury famously debuts in the post-credits scene of 2008's "Iron Man."

Even though he didn't ultimately get to bring Fury to the movies via "Rise of the Silver Surfer," Braugher still got to briefly channel the print legend for one scene.