Anne Hathaway Is Relieved Her Barbie Film Was Never Made

"Barbie" was, by all metrics, one of the biggest movies of 2023 — or even of the past few years. A critical darling directed by Greta Gerwig and co-written by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, the film handily made $1 billion at the box office mere weeks after its release and set new records in the process. Its star and executive producer Margot Robbie earned a huge bonus thanks to the film's success. Gerwig became the first solo female director to helm a billion-dollar movie. One would think that any of the actresses attached to the long-gestating project might feel like they missed out by not getting involved. Anne Hathaway, who was one part of a Sony-helmed version of "Barbie," said that as far as she's concerned, she's glad her version of the movie didn't get made.

"What's so exciting about what Greta and Margot and that phenomenal team [did] is they hit a bullseye," Hathaway said during an interview on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast (per Variety). "The bullseye caused the entire world to reach this level of ecstasy. Now imagine that version ... that much energy, that much anticipation, that much emotion ... but it's not the right version. I actually think of it as a lucky thing [it didn't get made]."

Praising Robbie, Hathaway continued, saying that the industry sorely needed the version of "Barbie" crafted by Robbie and Gerwig: "What [Robbie] is doing as a creative person and a producer is so exciting and inspiring. The mythic giants they toppled with ['Barbie'] that have kept certain narratives in place that have not allowed opportunities to develop for so many people ... they ran straight through it! Just as a cinemagoer and as a woman in Hollywood since I was a kid, I'm thrilled by the development."