Lord Of The Rings: The MCU Actor Peter Jackson Talked To About Playing Aragorn

It's hard to think of "The Lord of the Rings" without picturing its cast. The famous trilogy features a smorgasbord of actors — most of whom have become household names in the two decades since its release. While it's hard to imagine replacing them, many of the actors in Peter Jackson's trilogy only made the cut after other bigwig actors refused "Lord of the Rings" roles. Uma Thurman and Kate Winslet both declined to play Éowyn. Sean Connery and Christopher Plummer rejected the role of Gandalf as well. And a trio of massive names passed on playing Aragorn, including Nicolas Cage, Daniel Day-Lewis, and one other actor who has since gone on to grace the MCU with his god-like presence.

Russell Crowe, who played Zeus in 2022's "Thor: Love and Thunder," was offered the job of portraying Tolkien's famous exiled king in Jackson's three-part film project. Crowe was enormously popular at the time, and "Gladiator," arguably his most famous film foray, was released a short year and a half before "The Fellowship of the Ring" hit theaters at the end of 2001.

In an interview with Howard Stern, Crowe explained that, while he was a hot commodity at the time, he instinctually passed on the project, saying, "I didn't think Peter Jackson actually wanted me on the film. I think he was forced into talking to me because there was a moment in time when everybody wanted me in everything. And he's a fellow New Zealander, and I can hear his voice, and I'm talking to him on the phone, and I don't think he even knows what I've done. My instinct was that he had somebody else in mind, which turned out to be Viggo [Mortensen], and he should be allowed to hire the actor that he wants."