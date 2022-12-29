James Corden Thankfully Didn't Get A Third Callback To Play Samwise In The Lord Of The Rings

Sean Astin's portrayal of Samwise Gamgee in "The Lord of the Rings" is one of the many elements that make the trilogy. Like many other performances in the three films, it has embedded itself in pop culture to the degree that it's quite hard to imagine anyone else playing Frodo's (Elijah Wood) closest companion — almost as hard as imagining Astin in the role of Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen).

But of course, all of these performances could only come after a rigorous production process. This naturally included, at the very beginning, the dreaded auditions, and with them all manner of stories and what-ifs.

At least a couple of those auditions involved James Corden. This was the early aughts, well before Corden became a household name — before "Doctor Who," before Bustopher Jones, before "The Late Late Show." No, this was when Corden was a struggling actor, likely willing to take any role he was offered. And according to Corden himself, we're all quite lucky that he was never offered the role of Samwise Gamgee.