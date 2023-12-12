Why Smallville's Michael Rosenbaum Isn't Playing Lex Luthor In Superman: Legacy

It's been 90 years since the creation of the most iconic superhero in American history. Superman first came to life in 1933, and the world's greatest superhero has had endless iterations since. However, one of the most successful and beloved came from The CW series "Smallville."

The prequel imagined how a young Clark Kent (Tom Welling) might grow into his lofty role as the planet's protector, but it also threw a surprising hook into the mix by making Clark and his archnemesis, Lex Luthor (Michael Rosenbaum), into best friends who slowly grow together before drifting apart and becoming enemies.

Fans have celebrated Rosenbaum's turn as Lex Luthor in "Smallville" for over two decades now. As such, some have wondered if he could be James Gunn's choice for "Superman: Legacy." That won't be the case, however, as we know now that Nicholas Hoult will be playing Lex in the upcoming DCU film. That's not to suggest that Gunn doesn't respect Rosenbaum's iconic performance as the character.

When one fan suggested that Rosenbaum should take on the role on Threads, Gunn replied that he loved his friend in the role but that he was aiming for something different in "Superman: Legacy." "I love Michael – he was my favorite Lex, and he's one of my very close friends," Gunn wrote. "But I wanted a Lex who was contemporaries with Superman."