The Untold Truth Of Nicholas Hoult

You might have first seen Nicholas Hoult as Hank McCoy, the mutant called Beast in the "X-Men" films, or maybe you remember him for his time starring in the teen drama "Skins." Wherever you first got acquainted with him, though, you've probably witnessed firsthand his rise from a young budding actor to an accomplished leading man.

Getting his start as a child actor in England, Nicholas Hoult had his career-altering performance in the 2003 Hugh Grant drama "About a Boy." Since then, he's gone from indie movies to studio blockbusters, from superhero adventures to period pieces and eccentric comedies, and he's not slowing down. In the next few years, he'll be seen in a remake of the 1922 vampire classic "Nosferatu" from director Robert Eggers, he'll voice Jon in "Garfield," and he'll take on the coveted role of Lex Luthor in James Gunn's "Superman: Legacy."

Despite his superstardom, though, Hoult often seems like a seriously private person, who does his best to live as far from the public as he can manage. And while that may frustrate some fans, it does give us the added benefit of being able to reveal to our readers some lesser-known facts about the "X-Men" and "Superman" star.