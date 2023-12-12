That Bill Murray Star Wars Rumor Was Never Proven But He Did Play A Great 'Solo'
Bill Murray has given us a range of hilarious and heartfelt performances over the years, including in such classics as "Caddyshack," "Ghostbusters," "Groundhog Day," and "Lost in Translation." However, the alleged role that Murray nearly nabbed in the galaxy far, far away would have easily topped them all, at least in terms of notoriety. But in the end, the force simply isn't with this rumor.
Murray was reportedly among names such as James Caan, Al Pacino, Kurt Russell, Christopher Walken, and Jack Nicholson as potential candidates to portray Han Solo. At first glance, it's easy to see how Murray could be considered for the role. His dry wit and trademark delivery make him a perfect fit to play the lovable smuggler and ship captain. However, there exists no solid evidence pointing towards this reported casting consideration being truthful.
Even Murray is unsure if the rumor holds any merit. When asked about the hearsay at a 2015 San Diego Comic-Con panel, the actor stated, "I don't know if I was up for [the original 'Star Wars' film] — I can't tell you for sure." But even if Murray never directly contributed to "Star Wars," he is responsible for a notable moment inspired by the film's success.
Murray's iconic SNL character performed a familiar tune
While Bill Murray in the role of Han Solo makes for a fun what-if scenario, it's probably for the best that he never got the part. Not only did Harrison Ford give us an unmatched performance, but the immense fame and pressure of being associated with the "Star Wars" franchise may have made it difficult for Murray to obtain the many fan-favorite roles we know him for today. But even Murray wasn't immune to the impact that the original "Star Wars" had on pop culture, which was reflected in a memorable skit during the early years of "Saturday Night Live."
In a Season 3 episode of "SNL" that aired in 1978, Murray returned to his recurring role as Nick the Lounge Singer, a spirited entertainer often performing in rundown locations. This instance sees Nick sing and joke around with a cozy crowd in a ski lounge, with appearances by other "SNL" favorites, such as John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd. To close out his performance, Nick belts out a song to the tune of the iconic "Star Wars" theme with lyrics describing elements from the film such as the cantina scene and Darth Vader.
Nearly 40 years later, Oscar Isaac, who portrayed pilot Poe Dameron in Disney's "Star Wars" sequel trilogy, performed his own rendition of Murray's song. With a far more subdued vibe and lyrics incorporating characters from the then-upcoming "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," it perfectly compliments the bombastic energy of Murray's take. Murray may have never stepped foot on a "Star Wars" set, but he's nevertheless succeeded at leaving his own mark on the franchise.