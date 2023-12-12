That Bill Murray Star Wars Rumor Was Never Proven But He Did Play A Great 'Solo'

Bill Murray has given us a range of hilarious and heartfelt performances over the years, including in such classics as "Caddyshack," "Ghostbusters," "Groundhog Day," and "Lost in Translation." However, the alleged role that Murray nearly nabbed in the galaxy far, far away would have easily topped them all, at least in terms of notoriety. But in the end, the force simply isn't with this rumor.

Murray was reportedly among names such as James Caan, Al Pacino, Kurt Russell, Christopher Walken, and Jack Nicholson as potential candidates to portray Han Solo. At first glance, it's easy to see how Murray could be considered for the role. His dry wit and trademark delivery make him a perfect fit to play the lovable smuggler and ship captain. However, there exists no solid evidence pointing towards this reported casting consideration being truthful.

Even Murray is unsure if the rumor holds any merit. When asked about the hearsay at a 2015 San Diego Comic-Con panel, the actor stated, "I don't know if I was up for [the original 'Star Wars' film] — I can't tell you for sure." But even if Murray never directly contributed to "Star Wars," he is responsible for a notable moment inspired by the film's success.