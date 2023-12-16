Actors Who Almost Killed Their Co-Stars

As prestigious or glamorous as being on a film set may seem, it can equally be as dangerous to be on one too — even with seemingly adequate caution and supervision. Even without potentially lethal props like guns and swords lying around, danger looms in the most unprecedented ways — which can be difficult for even the most capable safety coordinators on set to foresee.

In the case of actors, this risk is amplified considering that they often have to perform scenes that could be dangerous for themselves or their co-stars, and it's not as easy to replace an actor who's injured, rendered unavailable to shoot, midway through production. A mistimed stunt, lack of adequate training with tools and heavy machinery, neglectful supervision, or even a seemingly innocent prank can really be all it takes for actors to injure their co-stars and endanger their lives. Not to mention, it also can put a long and expensive hold on a film's production, invite unwanted lawsuits, and endanger the film's survival. Here are a few stories of actors who came eerily close to unintentionally taking the lives of their co-stars on set.