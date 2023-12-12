Marvel's Avengers Copyright Lawsuit (And Its Outcome) Explained

While Marvel might have the legal upper hand over its creators when it comes to copyright agreements, that doesn't make it right.

In a 2015 interview with Mr. Hollywood at Fan Expo Canada, the late legendary comic book artist Neal Adams claimed that he did not earn any money for Alex Summers', aka Havok (Lucas Till) — a hero he co-created — appearances in Fox's "X-Men" films. In contrast, he said he received $100,000 from DC Comics for each of Ra's al Ghul's (Liam Neeson) appearances in the "Dark Knight" trilogy. Meanwhile, Ed Brubaker revealed on the podcast "Fatman Beyond" that he sees little profit despite having co-created the Bucky Barnes alias the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan).

Additionally, Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) co-creators Devin Grayson and J.G. Jones claimed they were only paid $5,000 each for Marvel's use of the character in "Black Widow" even though they were promised $25,000 (via The Hollywood Reporter). Finally, Joe Casey, the co-creator of America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), who appears in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," declined to sign Marvel's low offer for its use of the character and instead called out the systemic flaws in the industry (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Over and over again, characters have appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with little attempt made by the copyright holders to compensate or even recognize those who created them in the first place, with Marvel still having a ways to go in properly paying and crediting creators for their work. The settlement with Steve Ditko's estate is just one of many examples of this — and until the company nails down a fair agreement for everyone involved, it probably won't be the last.