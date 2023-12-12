Kelsey Grammer Snuck One Thing Into Every Frasier Bar Scene But You Likely Missed It

Kelsey Grammer's Faith American Brewing Company is based in Delaware County in Upstate New York, an area where the "Frasier" star spent his childhood. Its name is derived from his daughter's name, Faith Evangeline Elisa. In an interview with Fox Business, the actor said he created the company out of a desire to contribute to Delaware County.

While the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily impacted Faith American, the company managed to weather the storm, with Grammer eventually opening an official brewery. Now, as he's seeing a resurgence in popularity with the "Frasier" reboot, his beer is also becoming more well-known. "Bit by bit, the beer is being recognized as something that's worth checking out," Grammer told The Hollywood Reporter. "I mean, it is really more about that than anything else. Most people drink it, they like it. It's a good beer."

With "Frasier" returning in no small part due to Grammer's pushing for the project, it makes sense that the star would unite two of his passions with a little bit of subtle marketing within the series. "I'm not embarrassed to go promote it," he said. "It's something I'm very proud of, and I never thought I'd fall in love with beer, but I have."