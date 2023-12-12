How SEAL Team's Huge Death Will Change Season 7

The "SEAL Team" family loses a member in Season 6 when Clay Spenser (Max Thieriot) passes away after being shot in the chest. The worst part about his sudden death is that he'd been in the middle of performing a kind deed when he died. During "Damage Assessment," Clay responds to a call from Ben (Joey Pollari), an emotionally despondent fellow veteran he had met earlier. Clay finds himself talking Ben down first from trying to destroy an Air Force recruitment center, then from shooting himself. Just as he's convinced Ben to surrender, a security guard sees Clay holding Ben's gun and shoots him.

The Season 6 finale, "Fair Winds and Following Seas," gives the audience a hint as to how Season 7 should proceed. To wit: Clay's death finally inspires Jay Hayes (David Boreanaz) to accept the Iron Cross for his bravery, causing him to come to grips with his TBI publically. Though he's later called on the carpet for lying about his condition, his team backs him up, noting that they can still function successfully on the battlefield despite their own injuries. This is a fresh notion for the rough-and-tough group; Clay's death seems to encourage them to finally put the team above the country.

At Clay's graveside, Sonny (AJ Buckley) vows the team will look out for Clay's infant son, Brian, and widow, Stella. Additionally, Clay's photo will spend the entirety of the next season looming down on the crew from the wall of The Bunkhead, and Ray's (Neil Brown Jr.) vet center is posthumously renamed Spenser House. Meanwhile, Thieriot has another juicy role on a CBS drama to keep him busy.