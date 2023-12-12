The Ending Of Hulu's Black Cake Explained

Contains spoilers for "Black Cake"

The Hulu miniseries "Black Cake" takes audiences on a journey back in time as two siblings learn the truth of their past and how it could impact their future. Benny (Adrienne Warren) and Byron Bennett's (Ashley Thomas) mother Eleanor (Chipo Chung) dies, leaving them several audio recordings to listen to. What they learn from them forces them to confront what they thought they knew about their family, and they come to realize they were in the dark about their family's past.

While listening to the recordings, they learn that their mother had a different identity in Jamaica, was not an orphan as she claimed, and that they have more family than they realize. The reason their mother took on a new name and fled her home is rooted in a murder, one she had nothing to do with but which changed her life forever. By the end of the series, Byron and Benny reflect on what they know and how to move forward with the weight of this new information.

A story about family told across two timelines, "Black Cake" covers a ton of ground during its eight episodes. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of the series, from who is the murderer and where the story could go next.