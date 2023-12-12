Frasier's Kelsey Grammer Reveals Feelings On The Original Cast Not Returning

When "Frasier" premiered in 1993, it stood in the long shadow of "Cheers." But the spinoff proved to be as primetime-worthy as its forebear, earning an impressive 107 Emmy nominations and a beloved fanbase before it came to an end in 2004. The Paramount+ reboot of "Frasier" is similarly a David to the original series' Goliath.

While the new series may not be an awards season juggernaut, it is a funny, at times moving exploration of the third act of one of television's most enduring characters, despite the divided "Frasier" reviews. "The show became an epilogue that can resolve the narrative holes the original series left behind," wrote Christian Zilko for Indiewire. "[T]he revival truly shines as an illustration of the way every triumphant new act in our lives is destined to be shaped by the previous ones — and how we can solve our problems with the very tendencies that created them."

Impressively, the series accomplished this feat without any original cast members, save Kelsey Grammer. But it wasn't for Grammer's lack of trying. "I wasn't upset," the actor told The Hollywood Reporter. "I had tried to get everybody back because that's what I thought was the right and faithful thing to do. I wanted to remain faithful to them. But them not wanting to do it was fine. Certainly, their choice."

Grammer was able to wrangle a couple of old co-stars for guest spots. Bebe Neuwirth returned as Lilith for Episode 7, and Peri Gilpin made her triumphant reappearance as Roz in the season finale.