Frasier's Kelsey Grammer Reveals Feelings On The Original Cast Not Returning
When "Frasier" premiered in 1993, it stood in the long shadow of "Cheers." But the spinoff proved to be as primetime-worthy as its forebear, earning an impressive 107 Emmy nominations and a beloved fanbase before it came to an end in 2004. The Paramount+ reboot of "Frasier" is similarly a David to the original series' Goliath.
While the new series may not be an awards season juggernaut, it is a funny, at times moving exploration of the third act of one of television's most enduring characters, despite the divided "Frasier" reviews. "The show became an epilogue that can resolve the narrative holes the original series left behind," wrote Christian Zilko for Indiewire. "[T]he revival truly shines as an illustration of the way every triumphant new act in our lives is destined to be shaped by the previous ones — and how we can solve our problems with the very tendencies that created them."
Impressively, the series accomplished this feat without any original cast members, save Kelsey Grammer. But it wasn't for Grammer's lack of trying. "I wasn't upset," the actor told The Hollywood Reporter. "I had tried to get everybody back because that's what I thought was the right and faithful thing to do. I wanted to remain faithful to them. But them not wanting to do it was fine. Certainly, their choice."
Grammer was able to wrangle a couple of old co-stars for guest spots. Bebe Neuwirth returned as Lilith for Episode 7, and Peri Gilpin made her triumphant reappearance as Roz in the season finale.
The revival was able to go in a new direction
For Kelsey Grammer, revisiting "Frasier" without the original cast had its own silver lining. "Actually, it led us to some choices that we wouldn't have done, probably, and I was very happy that we did them," he continued in the same Hollywood Reporter interview. In lieu of the original cast, "Frasier" pivoted to an ensemble piece with all-new characters. There's Frasier's son Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott), his friend Eve (Jess Salgueiro), Professor Alan Cornwall (Nicholas Lyndhurst), a worthy sidekick to Frasier, Professor Olivia Finch (Toks Olagundoye), the chair of Harvard's psychology department, and Niles' (David Hyde Pierce) neurotic son David (Anders Keith), who doesn't fall far from the tree.
Grammer also implied that the reboot might have taken place in Seattle if not for the casting shakeup. "I'm very happy that we ended up in Boston," the actor continued. "That never would've happened if the rest of the cast had come back." The veteran performer may be content with his new "Frasier" universe, but the new series conveniently keeps the doors open to past characters. Lilith and Roz have already returned, and with the inclusion of David, David Hyde Pierce and Jane Leeves have the perfect excuse to visit Boston. The late great John Mahoney, who played Martin, got his own tribute with the show's watering hole, Mahoney's.
As of this writing, "Frasier" hasn't been renewed, but Grammer is plotting the second season. "I believe we have a home at Paramount+ for several years to come," he said, "and we certainly have several ideas for it."