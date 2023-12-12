The Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Debuts A Dangerous Franchise First

Apes together are strong, but as revealed in "The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" teaser trailer, they are also now more advanced and packing firepower we've never seen them wield. Following the reign of the rifle-ready Caesar, it seems that Wes Ball's venture into the iconic franchise will upgrade and arm the next generation of intelligent apes with weapons not even seen in the original era of the franchise.

Shown a minute into the teaser, a gorilla is wielding what looks like a primitive shock stick-like weapon and is about to use it on the franchise's new hero, Noa (Owen Teague). The tip seems to be made from a crystal of some kind and packs quite a punch for whoever it's used on. It feels less of a leap ahead and more of a sideways step from the type of weaponry we last saw this now superior species use in "The War for the Planet of the Apes," what with Caesar chucking grenades and having used his fair share of firearms during his time as leader.

Understandably, while humanity has descended into a lesser state due to the Simian Flu, their knowledge and capability have gone with them. Be that as it may, this all-new bit of 'tech' might suggest that Ball will fill a crucial gap that takes us to one of the franchise's most iconic landmarks.