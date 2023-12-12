Are Yellowstone's Beth Dutton And Rip Wheeler Together In Real Life?

There has been plenty of tumult and strife throughout "Yellowstone" thus far, but as much conflict as there has been, there have also been steadfast and long-lasting relationships for the characters to fall back on. While Kayce (Luke Grimes) and Monica (Kelsey Asbille) take the cake as far as stable ongoing romances go, the much more intense relationship between Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip (Cole Hauser) is likely the first example that will come to mind for fans.

Though Beth tests Rip's resolve earlier on in "Yellowstone," the duo has since become a rock-solid coupling that holds together through thick and thin. Naturally, this bond could lead fans to wonder whether Reilly and Hauser have the same chemistry offset. However, that is not the case for this on-screen couple in real life.

Hauser had been married to actor Cynthia Daniel since 2006 and the two have been a couple for 25 years. As for Reilly, she's been married to a financier named Kyle Baugher since 2012, although the two appear to be fairly private about their relationship.