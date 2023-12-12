Are Yellowstone's Beth Dutton And Rip Wheeler Together In Real Life?
There has been plenty of tumult and strife throughout "Yellowstone" thus far, but as much conflict as there has been, there have also been steadfast and long-lasting relationships for the characters to fall back on. While Kayce (Luke Grimes) and Monica (Kelsey Asbille) take the cake as far as stable ongoing romances go, the much more intense relationship between Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip (Cole Hauser) is likely the first example that will come to mind for fans.
Though Beth tests Rip's resolve earlier on in "Yellowstone," the duo has since become a rock-solid coupling that holds together through thick and thin. Naturally, this bond could lead fans to wonder whether Reilly and Hauser have the same chemistry offset. However, that is not the case for this on-screen couple in real life.
Hauser had been married to actor Cynthia Daniel since 2006 and the two have been a couple for 25 years. As for Reilly, she's been married to a financier named Kyle Baugher since 2012, although the two appear to be fairly private about their relationship.
Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser were both married before Yellowstone
With these facts in mind, it seems pretty safe to say that the fireworks between Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser are only seen on the small screen. After all, both performers were married years before even working together on "Yellowstone," and both appear to be in happy, healthy, long-term relationships.
On that note, Hauser spoke to People about his marriage to Cynthia Daniel, and he was pretty effusive about their love. "We've been together for 25 years," he said. "Through so many wonderful ups and downs as relationships do. We've stayed strong together and just battled through everything and still love each other."
Meanwhile, Reilly's partner, Kyle Baugher, rarely appears on the actor's social media. Baugher has only popped up a few times on Reilly's Instagram. Still, she wrote a loving tribute to her partner in a January 1, 2022 post. "Another year of love .. so grateful for you ❤," she said. "Wishing everyone a beautiful year x."
Though the two aren't the off-screen couple that some fans may have hoped they were, "Yellowstone" fans can at least take comfort in the fact that the two are happy in their respective relationships. Furthermore, they will be returning to the screen as Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler one final time as Season 5, Part 2 of "Yellowstone" lingers just over the horizon in 2024.