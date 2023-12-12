The Frasier Reboot Honored A Late Cast Member - But Many Fans Missed It

Even with a new setting and a new ensemble cast, the rebooted "Frasier" on Paramount+ is largely indebted to the past. It's evident when Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) alludes to a certain bar in Boston, or when Lilith (Bebe Neuwirth) and Roz (Peri Gilpin) make cameo appearances.

The absent character whose presence is most largely felt is Martin Crane, previously played by the late great John Mahoney. In the opening moments of the new series, Frasier mentions having attended his recently departed father's funeral, and his memory looms large from there on out.

"He was such a big part of it and he was such a motivational part of the first show," Grammer told The Hollywood Reporter. "There is the old [saying]: 'The father will become the son, the son become the father.' I am now the father, and my son is the son." According to Grammer, the name of the first episode is an homage to Mahoney. "With the original show, the very first pilot was called 'The Good Son,' and the first pilot for this season was called 'The Good Father,' That's the reason."

The tributes to Mahoney, who died in 2018 from throat cancer, don't stop there. Local watering holes play a large part in the "Frasier" universe, whether it's the titular Cheers in Boston or Café Nervosa in Seattle. In the reboot, the bar that the gang frequents is called Mahoney's.