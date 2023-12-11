Elon Musk Criticizes Leave The World Behind (And Proves He Didn't Watch It)

For having his hands in so many companies, Elon Musk also seemingly finds the time to call out folks on X, formerly known as Twitter. But maybe he should find time to research before spouting a half-baked opinion, as evidenced by his reaction to a clip from the Netflix original movie "Leave the World Behind."

The Netflix X account posted a clip of the movie where Amanda Sandford (Julia Roberts) and her family are attacked by self-driving Teslas (another Musk venture outside of X). They stumble upon rows of Teslas that have crashed into each other when more come out of nowhere and begin attacking the family. Musk responded, "Teslas can charge from solar panels even if the world goes fully Mad Max and there is no more gasoline!"

Musk seems to be under the impression the Teslas stalled out during an apocalypse, and he thinks it's a plot inaccuracy because they could still run even if electricity were lost. Perhaps he only watched the first few seconds of the clip before more operational Teslas enter the picture. Either way, some people called him out for misunderstanding a straightforward scene, like @AClownForHire, "Elon should rewatch the movie lol... they weren't hoarding electricity." The scene shows Teslas getting hijacked and made to run into people, reflecting how having all technology interconnected could lead to some theoretically terrifying results.