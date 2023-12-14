Breaking Bad Actors You May Not Know Passed Away

Every gripping crime drama needs a villain, and in "Breaking Bad" there were nearly too many to count, with even series lead Walter White (Bryan Cranston) becoming perhaps the most twisted of them all by the show's end. Giving him a run for his money, however, were fan favorites like Giancarlo Esposito as the drug kingpin Gus Fring, Raymond Cruz as criminal maniac Tuco Salamanca, and Mark Margolis as Hector Salamanca, the head of the Salamanca crime family.

Unlike the majority of the casts of "Breaking Bad" and even its spin-off series, "Better Call Saul," it's hard to call the time he spent playing Hector a truly career-defining role for Margolis. Already an accomplished actor by his first appearance in the Season 2 episode "Grilled," he had appeared in noteworthy films such as Darren Aronofsky's "Requiem for a Dream," as well as the director's mind-bending thriller "Pi." Another absolutely iconic project Margolis starred in early in his career was the crime drama "Scarface," before appearing throughout the world of film and television for decades to come.

Mark Margolis would continue acting into 2023, reuniting with former "Breaking Bad" star Bryan Cranston in the second season of the Showtime drama "Your Honor," where he played Gina Baxter's father Carmine. Sadly, his five-episode appearance on the series would be Margolis's last role on camera, as he passed away at the age of 83 after being hospitalized for a sudden illness.