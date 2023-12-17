Marvel's 'Jesus Christ' Had Death-Defying Mutant Superpowers

Marvel Comics' version of Jesus Christ has some incredible powers, which makes sense since he was revealed to be a mutant with resurrection abilities.

In "Immortal X-Men" #1 (by Kieron Gillen, Lucas Werneck, David Curiel, and Clayton Cowles), the Quiet Council of Krakoa, the governing body of Marvel's mutant paradise, votes for a new member to join the court following Magneto's resignation. After speaking with several candidates, including Vulcan, Beast, and Angel, the ancient mutant Exodus, whose origins date back to the 12th century, suggests Hope Summers take the spot. Impressed with Hope's role in bringing fallen mutants back to life, Exodus compares her resurrections to those performed by the "Nazarene Mutant."

"The Nazarene Mutant inspired a church among the humans by raising a couple from the dead," Exodus tells Hope. "I just watched you beat that in the last five minutes." With a simple remark, Exodus not only confirms that Jesus Christ is a mutant in the Marvel Universe, but that he has the power to bring the dead back to life. Now, it's important to mention Exodus is a mutant zealot, so the comments should be taken with a grain of salt. However, while Jesus' physical form hasn't been introduced, confirming he's a mutant with the potentially gruesome power to raise the dead is a major reveal.