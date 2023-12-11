Machine Gun Kelly Becomes Link In Legend Of Zelda Movie Concept Design
In November, Nintendo confirmed that a live-action "The Legend of Zelda" film is in development with Sony Pictures. "The Maze Runner" director Wes Ball is set to direct, and "Zelda" creator Shigeru Miyamoto and "Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse" producer Avi Arad are set to produce. As of this writing, nothing else is carved in stone, and Miyamoto took to X (formerly Twitter) to emphasize just how far away the project is from announcing a release date.
Despite its newness, and also because of it, fan casting is in full swing — everyone wants to know who will earn the right to portray Link, the Hero of Time himself. The discussion is so ubiquitous that even some celebrities are getting in on the action. American musician Machine Gun Kelly, who dressed as Hyrule's chosen hero for Halloween in 2022, took to Instagram stories to post, "If I don't play Link we have a problem" (via People).
Digital artist Kode Abdo, who goes by @bosslogic online, brought MGK's dream to life with an Instagram image. In canon, Link often wears leggings and a tunic, but MGK's version of the character sports a modified, modern jacket and what appears to be joggers. The MGK/Link hybrid also bears a chest covered in tattoos that do not match the rapper's own. The design came with a weighted caption, which read, "Here you guys go. ... And I'm sorry."
Nobody wants Machine Gun Kelly to play Link
It cannot be overstated how much nobody wants Machine Gun Kelly to play Link. Even @bosslogic made their own opinion clear with a direct apology attached to their work, which itself does not match the same quality seen across their social media. In other words, the artist made a quick, low-quality meme and shared it online. The comments below the photo were equally unenthused, with users like @vinylncats saying, "Dude. Just because you can, doesn't mean you should. With great power comes great responsibility."
User @elijahvaldeolivar came in with perhaps the coldest line, saying, "This would actually be a funny spoof movie like Epic Movie, Scary Movie, Not Another Teen Movie. I could [see] this as 'Video Game Movie.'"
MGK's public bid for the role led to Forbes publishing an opinion piece that not only lambasted the rapper but the very idea of "The Legend of Zelda" finding its way into a live-action space. There are entire Reddit threads, too, with several hundred comments, spelling out all the different ways that MGK would be a bad choice for Link. The internet is rarely kind, but it's even more rarely united on any given topic, and it seems that almost every voice with access to social media wants MGK's dream to putter out before it can gain any more momentum. Furthermore, fans can't unsee Tom Holland as Link, either, making the internet even more united on the topic.