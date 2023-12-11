Machine Gun Kelly Becomes Link In Legend Of Zelda Movie Concept Design

In November, Nintendo confirmed that a live-action "The Legend of Zelda" film is in development with Sony Pictures. "The Maze Runner" director Wes Ball is set to direct, and "Zelda" creator Shigeru Miyamoto and "Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse" producer Avi Arad are set to produce. As of this writing, nothing else is carved in stone, and Miyamoto took to X (formerly Twitter) to emphasize just how far away the project is from announcing a release date.

Despite its newness, and also because of it, fan casting is in full swing — everyone wants to know who will earn the right to portray Link, the Hero of Time himself. The discussion is so ubiquitous that even some celebrities are getting in on the action. American musician Machine Gun Kelly, who dressed as Hyrule's chosen hero for Halloween in 2022, took to Instagram stories to post, "If I don't play Link we have a problem" (via People).

Digital artist Kode Abdo, who goes by @bosslogic online, brought MGK's dream to life with an Instagram image. In canon, Link often wears leggings and a tunic, but MGK's version of the character sports a modified, modern jacket and what appears to be joggers. The MGK/Link hybrid also bears a chest covered in tattoos that do not match the rapper's own. The design came with a weighted caption, which read, "Here you guys go. ... And I'm sorry."