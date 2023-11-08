Legend Of Zelda Fans Can't Unsee Tom Holland As Link After Movie Announcement

Fans think Tom Holland is the perfect choice for Link in the upcoming "Legend of Zelda" film.

Earlier today, Nintendo broke the internet by announcing that they're working on a live-action film based on their iconic "Legend of Zelda" video games. In a press release, the Japanese video game company revealed that it will be co-producing the film alongside veteran "Spider-Man" producer Avi Arad. Sony Pictures Entertainment, which has worked extensively with Arad in the past, will be both co-financing and distributing the upcoming video game flick. While Nintendo did confirm that "The Maze Runner" director Wes Ball will be helming the picture, details are slim on who is starring.

With no concrete information in place, the internet naturally began to do its one job: fan cast. Or rather, worry about fan casts. Immediately after the announcement, "The Legend of Zelda" fans began to ponder the likelihood of "Spider-Man" actor Tom Holland joining the film as Link. "tom holland getting casted as link is now a possibility and that's terrifying," joked X (formerly known as Twitter) user @kirawontmiss. For some, Holland stepping into the shoes of Link is a genuinely exciting prospect. "ZELDATWT STOP JOKING ABOUT TOM HOLLAND BEING CASTED AS LINK WERE GONNA JINX IT!!!!!!!!!!!" shared user @ZeldaLuverr.

The reaction to Holland appearing as Link is pretty hilarious considering that, for quite some time, fans have jokingly suggested that the "Crowded Room" actor could nab the role. For years, fan art of Holland as the character has circulated online, occasionally going viral. Consider artist Dan Leveille's (controversial) fan art of Holland as the "Zelda" character, which hit Facebook last year.