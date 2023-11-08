Legend Of Zelda Fans Can't Unsee Tom Holland As Link After Movie Announcement
Fans think Tom Holland is the perfect choice for Link in the upcoming "Legend of Zelda" film.
Earlier today, Nintendo broke the internet by announcing that they're working on a live-action film based on their iconic "Legend of Zelda" video games. In a press release, the Japanese video game company revealed that it will be co-producing the film alongside veteran "Spider-Man" producer Avi Arad. Sony Pictures Entertainment, which has worked extensively with Arad in the past, will be both co-financing and distributing the upcoming video game flick. While Nintendo did confirm that "The Maze Runner" director Wes Ball will be helming the picture, details are slim on who is starring.
With no concrete information in place, the internet naturally began to do its one job: fan cast. Or rather, worry about fan casts. Immediately after the announcement, "The Legend of Zelda" fans began to ponder the likelihood of "Spider-Man" actor Tom Holland joining the film as Link. "tom holland getting casted as link is now a possibility and that's terrifying," joked X (formerly known as Twitter) user @kirawontmiss. For some, Holland stepping into the shoes of Link is a genuinely exciting prospect. "ZELDATWT STOP JOKING ABOUT TOM HOLLAND BEING CASTED AS LINK WERE GONNA JINX IT!!!!!!!!!!!" shared user @ZeldaLuverr.
The reaction to Holland appearing as Link is pretty hilarious considering that, for quite some time, fans have jokingly suggested that the "Crowded Room" actor could nab the role. For years, fan art of Holland as the character has circulated online, occasionally going viral. Consider artist Dan Leveille's (controversial) fan art of Holland as the "Zelda" character, which hit Facebook last year.
Could Tom Holland actually join The Legend of Zelda?
Tom Holland as Link in The Legend of Zelda Movie pic.twitter.com/7SRiq0JPSx— Zero (@zerowontmiss) November 7, 2023
At this point, it's anyone's guess if Tom Holland will actually join "The Legend of Zelda" cast as Link. While he might do a decent enough job in the role, it's genuinely pretty funny to see the reaction that his fan casting has created online. "Tom Holland's entire career has been building towards this moment. It HAS to be him," wrote X user @CS11__ on the possibility of Holland joining the video game franchise. Over on the r/Nintendo subreddit, some voiced their concerns about how a potential Holland casting would impact the film, which has virtually nothing else confirmed about it just yet. "Please don't cast Tom Holland and make Link a quirky archetype," shared u/backlogmedia. "Would be amazing if they wrote around him not talking, but I know they won't."
What sort of validates the reaction is how Sony Pictures Entertainment is partially responsible for the upcoming "Legend of Zelda" film. Holland has become a sort of poster child for the company, headlining both their "Spider-Man" films and the recent live-action adaptation of "Uncharted," another popular video game. He's even set to star in the studio's Fred Astaire biopic. Beyond that, the "Zelda" film is set to be produced by Avi Arad, who has worked extensively with Sony Pictures on the "Spider-Man" films. Oh, he also produced the "Uncharted" film, so there's that.
All of these specific coincidences lining up didn't escape fans. "You should just brace yourself for the Tom Holland as Link announcement," warned @Th3Alexmana. "Avi Arad is a textbook Holland-pilled individual." Well, that's quite ominous, isn't it? But only time will tell if Holland is roped in as Link.