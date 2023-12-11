Spider-Man: No Way Home Concept Art Shows Spidey's Villain Team-Up We Never Got

Before the tangled wall-crawling get-together we got that was "Spider-Man: No Way Home," the third solo outing for Peter 1 (Tom Holland) had some other exciting story beats that never reached the silver screen. Nevertheless, stupidly talented concept artist Josh Nizzi still helped bring some of them to life as best he could, and one involved Holland's Spidey teaming up with the first foe he faced on his own. Besides recreating an iconic kiss with a very (Doctor) strange twist, "No Way Home" also almost had Adrian Toomes (Michael Keaton) swoop back into Spidey's world, only this time to provide air support instead of death from above.

An earlier Instagram post from concept artist Phil Saunders revealed "Spider-Man: No Way Home" had a cut Vulture storyline that saw Peter visit Toomes after villains from other dimensions found their way into his. Now, joined with Nizzi's post that sees Spidey and Vulture side-by-side, it's obvious this idea had some legs during the early stages of production. In his post, Nizzi wrote, "Here is an early team up idea I did that never happened in 'No Way Home.' I really hope the Vulture returns someday." Well, if rumors are to be believed, that day might be coming sooner than we think, allowing this unused and epic idea to make a return in Spidey's next eagerly anticipated adventure. The only issue is if its central hero will be there to join him.