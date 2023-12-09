Spider-Man Movie Concept Art Re-Creates An Iconic Kiss - With A Strange Twist
There was an idea in the early stages of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" for Peter Parker's (Tom Holland) inter-dimensional squabble with Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to take place within the previous "Spider-Man" films, as displayed in some stunning concept art from Phil Saunders that sees a Spider-Man vs. Doctor Strange fight in a very different movie universe. Josh Nizzi has also applied his (web) spin on things by depicting the pair in an homage to one of the most iconic moments in Spidey cinematic history: the upside-down kiss in 2002's "Spider-Man."
"An early idea for the chase scene with Spider-Man and Dr [sic] Strange had them traveling through other realities where the previous Spider-[M]an movies took place," Nizzi posted on Instagram alongside concept art of Strange tangled up by a very annoyed-looking Peter in a familiar dark and rain-soaked alley. "So I came up with some key scenes/sets that could be referenced. This is one of my favs." While it certainly would've brought some laughs had this scene made it into the film, there were some other great moments that Nizzi had considered from across Sam Raimi's trilogy as well.
Strange almost caught a train and a serious headache in No Way Home
Besides killing the mood of a very romantic scene from "Spider-Man," Josh Nizzi also had the wall-crawler and the Master of the Mystic Arts drop into iconic sets from "Spider-Man 2" and "Spider-Man 3": the runaway train that Tobey Maguire's Spidey fights to stop in the former and the building in which he uses metal tubes to imprison Topher Grace's Venom in the latter. As Nizzi pointed out, "The Raimi films had a lot of iconic scenes," and the artist brought them to life in a whole new way.
Commenting on the concept art of Strange and Peter battling each other with metal tubes, @craziacalebb said, "Oh, I would have really loved this scene! The reference is iconic and a part of my childhood! Disappointed to see that it was left out." Meanwhile, @official_chris_westergaard shared his thoughts, saying, "The idea of Doctor Strange attempting to beat a teenager over the head with a steel pipe is hilarious to me." On second thought, maybe it's best these didn't make the cut after all.