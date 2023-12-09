Spider-Man Movie Concept Art Re-Creates An Iconic Kiss - With A Strange Twist

There was an idea in the early stages of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" for Peter Parker's (Tom Holland) inter-dimensional squabble with Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to take place within the previous "Spider-Man" films, as displayed in some stunning concept art from Phil Saunders that sees a Spider-Man vs. Doctor Strange fight in a very different movie universe. Josh Nizzi has also applied his (web) spin on things by depicting the pair in an homage to one of the most iconic moments in Spidey cinematic history: the upside-down kiss in 2002's "Spider-Man."

"An early idea for the chase scene with Spider-Man and Dr [sic] Strange had them traveling through other realities where the previous Spider-[M]an movies took place," Nizzi posted on Instagram alongside concept art of Strange tangled up by a very annoyed-looking Peter in a familiar dark and rain-soaked alley. "So I came up with some key scenes/sets that could be referenced. This is one of my favs." While it certainly would've brought some laughs had this scene made it into the film, there were some other great moments that Nizzi had considered from across Sam Raimi's trilogy as well.