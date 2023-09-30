Spider-Man: No Way Home Concept Art Shows Off Cut Vulture Storyline

The biggest selling point and most entertaining part of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" was seeing heroes and villains from across every "Spider-Man" movie we'd been following since 2002 collide. Tom Holland, Andrew Maguire, and Tom Holland chatting amongst themselves was great, but the bad guys had just as much fun. Seeing Doc Ock (Alfred Molina) and Norman Osborn (Willem Dafoe) chew the fat with one another was a dream come true for some. Some gorgeous work concept artist Phil Saunders posted on Instagram illustrates at one point, another big bad was looking to ruffle some feathers in Tom Holland's third solo outing as the beloved wall-crawler.

Revealed in the "Spider-Man: No Way Home — The Art of the Movie" book, one of the original ideas that didn't make it to the final cut had Peter ending up on the doorstep of his first-time foe, Adrian Toomes (Michael Keaton), with the rest of the villains all tied up. The scene not only would've provided more screen time with the antagonists but would've seen Peter share the screen with one of his most menacing rivals — with what looks to be some laughs for good measure.