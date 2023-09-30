Spider-Man: No Way Home Concept Art Shows Off Cut Vulture Storyline
The biggest selling point and most entertaining part of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" was seeing heroes and villains from across every "Spider-Man" movie we'd been following since 2002 collide. Tom Holland, Andrew Maguire, and Tom Holland chatting amongst themselves was great, but the bad guys had just as much fun. Seeing Doc Ock (Alfred Molina) and Norman Osborn (Willem Dafoe) chew the fat with one another was a dream come true for some. Some gorgeous work concept artist Phil Saunders posted on Instagram illustrates at one point, another big bad was looking to ruffle some feathers in Tom Holland's third solo outing as the beloved wall-crawler.
Revealed in the "Spider-Man: No Way Home — The Art of the Movie" book, one of the original ideas that didn't make it to the final cut had Peter ending up on the doorstep of his first-time foe, Adrian Toomes (Michael Keaton), with the rest of the villains all tied up. The scene not only would've provided more screen time with the antagonists but would've seen Peter share the screen with one of his most menacing rivals — with what looks to be some laughs for good measure.
Concept work shows a far better outcome for Vulture in the MCU
Phil Saunders broke down the artwork in his post, explaining, "An early version of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' had Peter Parker enlisting the aid of a former foe in rehabilitating the captured multiverse villains." Tonally, Saunders assured that "Much fun would have been had watching [Peter] frog-march the multiversal miscreants across town with the help of Doc Ock's hacked tentacles. It was a great joy to try to capture the diverse attitudes of these incredible actors."
While it is incredible to see Peter pulling the villains along for a tense group walk, the disappointment is that it would've led to a better outcome for Adrian Toomes than the one depicted in future films. Saunders' mention of rehabilitation would suggest that following the events of "Spider-Man: Homecoming," the Vulture may have gotten his act together in this version. Instead, audiences didn't see the character again until a cameo in "Morbius" that had fans scratching their heads, finding himself in another dimension thanks to Peter's magical mix-up with Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). Seeing Michael Keaton perched on the doorstep reacting dryly to the madness unfolding on his lawn arguably would've been miles better than the alternative.