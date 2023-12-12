Whatever Happened To Miranda From Lizzie McGuire?

Lalaine Vergara-Paras, credited as Lalaine, is an actress and singer known for her role in the iconic Disney Channel series "Lizzie McGuire," in which she portrayed Miranda Sanchez, Lizzie's (Hilary Duff) best friend who dreams of becoming a musician. Throughout two seasons (and a movie that Miranda isn't in), audiences watch Lizzie and Miranda go on a variety of adventures, all in the name of growing up. Though it wasn't her first role, it is the one that propelled Lalaine to stardom.

However, since the popular show ended, the actress's career has followed a different path than her costars. Duff is still active today, starring in the series "How I Met Your Father" on Hulu, leaving fans of "Lizzie McGuire" to question what happened to the rest of the cast.

Lalaine's career continued after the Disney Channel series, letting her show off her other skills, reconnect with her castmates, and navigate some tricky situations. With the "Lizzie McGuire" revival canceled and the chance of seeing Lalaine play Miranda again gone (for the moment, anyway), here's everything the actress has been up to since filming her last episode.