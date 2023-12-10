Indiana Jones 5 Concept Art Teases A Huge Battle With Ke Huy Quan's Short Round

Concept art from "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" teases Indy teaming up with Ke Huy Quan's Short Round.

How cool would it have been if Short Round showed up in "Dial of Destiny"? The James Mangold-directed picture features the octogenarian Jones (Harrison Ford) teaming up with his goddaughter, Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), for one "final" adventure to find Archimedes' complex and mystical Dial. Following the film's release, many wondered why Ke Huy Quan didn't return as Short Round.

The fan-favorite character, who first debuted in 1984's "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom," failed to appear in subsequent sequels. Quan, whose clout in Hollywood has considerably grown since his Oscar-winning appearance in "Everything Everywhere All at Once," would have been a great addition to Indy's farewell flick. Within the context of the film, it certainly would have made sense to have Short Round reunite for Jones. Luckily, Saby Menyhei, an artist at Industrial Light & Magic, has shared concept art of Short Round teaming up with Indy on Instagram.

In the concept art, an adult Short Round is fighting a hoard of otherworldly, zombie-like creatures alongside Indy, who is holding a mysterious artifact. Short Round is seen rocking a baseball cap, a throwback to his "Temple of Doom" getup. Indy, meanwhile, is wearing his traditional garb — fedora and whip included. "Indy and Short Round in action," the caption from the ILM artist reads. "It would have been so cool to see @kehuyquan again in the role one more time!"