Indiana Jones Is About To Hang Up His Hat, And When He Does, His Successor Must Be Ke Huy Quan

Hello, good people at Lucasfilm and Disney. Have you considered the fact that some "Indiana Jones" movies are actually pretty popular? You have? That's why you're making more of them? Okay, great.

Having established that Indiana Jones is, in fact, good, we'd like to have a talk about the franchise's future. As long-running series go, "Indiana Jones" films have a decent batting average. With the exception of the one with the alien skull thingies and the Shia LaBeouf, as well as the unfortunate cultural stereotypes in "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom," they've been pretty great. It's just that been is the operative word, here. The upcoming "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" premieres 15 years after the previous last hurrah of "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull," which itself arrived some 19 years after the extremely ironically named "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade."

The thing is, Harrison Ford was born in 1942. Man's as old as "Archie" comics. You've done a commendable job bringing him back every 15 or 20 years to fight giant mooks again, but with your current release schedule, he's going to be a supercentenarian by the time the next installment's out of the oven.

If you want to keep the franchise going, you'll need to figure out a worthy replacement for Dr. Henry Jones Jr. after "The Dial of Destiny." It may not seem easy, if only because few people are more adept at punching fictional Nazi villains. Luckily, you don't have to look far, because the perfect guy for the job already nailed his audition four decades ago. Ke Huy Quan must inherit Harrison Ford's iconic adventure hat ... and honestly? There are no other candidates.