Who's The Actress In Lincoln's 2023 Holiday Sales Event Commercial?

While the Holidays are filled with gift-giving, cozy movie nights, and intimate heartfelt moments with family and friends, they can also be quite stressful. Lincoln's brand new 2023 Holiday sales event commercial highlights just how important it is to find moments of peace and comfort amidst all the end-of-the-year chaos.

In the American luxury car manufacturer's Holiday-themed ad, viewers see a family stressfully leaving home. The man and woman in the ad are trying to wrangle together their kids and the dog, all the while holding onto gifts, a cake, and toys to occupy their children. The actress is played by Amber Stevens West, who has prominently appeared in several comedic projects. It's chaotic stuff — a feeling of disarray and general confusion that any adult can relate to during the Holiday season. Things, however, become a lot more chill when the family gets into their Lincoln vehicle, ready to head to their Holiday destination. The man and woman look at one another with a sense of peace, knowing that the car ride will keep the kids and dog occupied.

The woman in the ad is played by Amber Stevens West, who has prominently appeared in several comedic projects. West boasts an extremely diverse CV and has an extensive filmography filled with comedic classics. The star recently had a brief but memorable role in the "Frasier" reboot, but there's a chance fans have seen West in a number of other hilarious projects.