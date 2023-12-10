Who's The Actress In Lincoln's 2023 Holiday Sales Event Commercial?
While the Holidays are filled with gift-giving, cozy movie nights, and intimate heartfelt moments with family and friends, they can also be quite stressful. Lincoln's brand new 2023 Holiday sales event commercial highlights just how important it is to find moments of peace and comfort amidst all the end-of-the-year chaos.
In the American luxury car manufacturer's Holiday-themed ad, viewers see a family stressfully leaving home. The man and woman in the ad are trying to wrangle together their kids and the dog, all the while holding onto gifts, a cake, and toys to occupy their children. The actress is played by Amber Stevens West, who has prominently appeared in several comedic projects. It's chaotic stuff — a feeling of disarray and general confusion that any adult can relate to during the Holiday season. Things, however, become a lot more chill when the family gets into their Lincoln vehicle, ready to head to their Holiday destination. The man and woman look at one another with a sense of peace, knowing that the car ride will keep the kids and dog occupied.
The Lincoln actress loves comedy
Amber Stevens West has had a consistent career in Hollywood since 2006. After a brief appearance in the ever-iconic "Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift," the actress found a career-changing role in the ABC Family series, "Greek."
One of the most popular shows on the network, "Greek" afforded West a certain level of clout and ran for four seasons. The comedy, which highlights the college experience, was special for West, as she never got the opportunity to pursue a post-secondary education. "That was our college experience," West told PopSugar in 2021, a decade after the series wrapped up. "So it got us all to be really close. For most of us, it was like our first big project."
"Greek" was a major milestone in West's career and led to guest stints on sitcoms like "How I Met Your Father" and "New Girl." Perhaps her most prominent role from the 2010s was in "22 Jump Street," where she plays Maya, the daughter of Captain Dickson (Ice Cube). One of the most memorable additions to the "Jump Street" sequel, West is an absolute standout in the film. While speaking with BlackFilm.com, West discussed how she was attracted to the role because of its comedic elements. "Comedy... That's what I always wanted to do and that's what I love to do," she said.
Years later, West found herself starring in "The Carmichael Show" and the spooky sitcom, "Ghosted." Take a brief look at her filmography and you will see that comedy is West's bread and butter, which is probably why she was the perfect choice for the hilariously heartfelt Lincoln Holiday sales event ad.