Frasier: Why Nicole From Paramount's Reboot Looks So Familiar

Contains spoilers for "Frasier" Season 1, Episode 9 — "The Fix Is In"

Nothing's ever simple for Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) and his family — and now that the Paramount+ "Frasier" revival has brought the psychiatrist and his son Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott) under the same roof, the usual confrontational Crane family dynamics are in full swing. Season 1, Episode 9 revisits one of the saddest "Frasier" moments. The original show's Season 4, Episode 8 showcases Martin Crane's (John Mahoney) frustration over his inability to do anything nice to his over-cultured offspring. Here, Freddy struggles with similar sentiments due to Frasier's guilt-motivated refusal to accept any help from his son.

A key character in the episode is Nicole, a woman Freddy is trying to impress while semi-accidentally letting her think that he's looking after his elderly father. Unfortunately for Freddy, she isn't particularly easy to fool and Frasier isn't all that keen on playing along.

Nicole's two appearances bookend the episode and show how much better Freddy and Frasier's relationship is by the time the credits roll. As such, the role is pretty crucial, and the show certainly recognized this by casting sitcom expert Amber Stevens West. Here's where you may have seen her before.