Why Hugh Grant Got 'Disturbing' Oompa-Loompa Nudes From The Wonka Director

"Wonka" is shaping up to be one of the year's sweetest surprises. The new film, which stars Timothée Chalamet as a young, entrepreneurial Willy Wonka, is director Paul King's big-screen follow-up to "Paddington 2." The musical dramedy, consequently, stars a handful of actors that King worked with on his two "Paddington" films, including Sally Hawkins, Tom Davis, and Simon Farnaby. It even features "Paddington 2" scene-stealer Hugh Grant as an Oompa-Loompa named Lofty, and the actor says that his role in "Wonka" resulted in him receiving a disturbing surprise from King.

In an interview with People, Grant revealed that King sent him a mock-up of his Oompa-Loompa with zero clothes on early in the editing process for "Wonka." The actor was understandably shocked to receive the image, though he says that King only sent him the mock-up because he wanted to "amuse" him. King, meanwhile, revealed that the image was created as he and the "Wonka" effects team were working out the physical details of Grant's character, including his orange skin color and green hair. As a result, the early animated version of Grant's Oompa-Loompa was completely nude, which King found hilarious and unnerving in equal measure.

"It was one of the most disturbing things I've ever seen in my life," King admitted. "If it ever leaks out, a generation of children will be scarred." Lest anyone think otherwise, the "Wonka" director also noted that the mock-up was pixelated in certain places to ensure that it wasn't too salacious. "There was nothing untoward," he added. "It's just something once you've seen, you can't unsee."