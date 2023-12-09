Kurt Russell Reacts To Jor-El Casting Rumors For Superman: Legacy

As former Marvel Cinematic Universe filmmaker James Gunn continues to assemble his cast for the DC superhero movie "Superman: Legacy," one of his key "Guardians of the Galaxy" cast members, Kurt Russell, is being rumored to play the pivotal role of Superman's Kryptonian father Jor-El. Russell, of course, played Ego — the father of Peter Quill, aka Star Lord (Chris Pratt) — for the writer-director in "Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2."

The rumor about Russell's potential involvement surfaced on the DCEUleaks thread on Reddit, where u/wholikesanimations — who claims to have seen and worked on some of the concept art for "Superman: Legacy" — gave a detailed description of the concept art of Jor-El for the film. According to the user, that art featured Russell's visage. "Take this with a grain of salt, as a ton of concept art uses random actors' faces on characters, but the specific art I've seen features Kurt Russell's face on Jor-El. Which would be great casting IMHO," u/wholikesanimations wrote.

During a joint interview with his son, Wyatt Russell, for Comic Book, Kurt Russell responded to the Jor-El rumors by calling out the name of the film icon who played the character in director Richard Donner's 1978 classic, "Superman: The Movie."

"Yeah! Yeah, I'll take on Marlon Brando," Russell told Comic Book with a laugh. "I mean there was something awesome about the way he was just looking around — I don't care that he was looking at his lines — he's crazy-great to watch!"