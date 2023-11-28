James Gunn Eyed An Avengers Star For Superman's Lex Luthor Before Nicholas Hoult

While "X-Men" star Nicholas Hoult has been tapped to play Lex Luthor in James Gunn's "Superman: Legacy," it appears that the writer-director had also been gunning for one of Marvel's Avengers from his "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies to embody the famed DC Comics villain.

According to Hollywood insider Jeff Sneider, Gunn was hoping to land the actor who provides the voice of Rocket to play Superman's chief nemesis. "Gunn has long wanted a movie star to play Lex Luthor, and he's believed to have discussed the role with Bradley Cooper during the press tour for 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,'" Sneider wrote on his site, aptly named The Insneider. "But in the end, he returned to Hoult, who very nearly played Batman for director Matt Reeves. He's been on DC's radar for years."

The titular role of "The Batman," of course, went to Robert Pattinson. Cooper, meanwhile, most recently co-wrote, directed, and starred in the forthcoming Leonard Bernstein biopic "Maestro," which chronicles the life and career of the famed music composer.