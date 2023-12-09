Why Ramona From The Big Bang Theory Looks So Familiar

"The Big Bang Theory" is a CBS American sitcom that was once the most-watched program on network television. Although it wasn't always the plan, the series mostly follows Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), an arrogant genius with a love of comics, and his friends as they experience life through a decidedly nerdy lens. As the show grew, it collected a wide array of characters, including one whose obsessive antics would somehow lead to Sheldon's engagement, although not with her — Ramona Nowitzki (Riki Lindhome).

Appearing in only three episodes across the entire run of the show, Ramona left her mark on "TBBT" by carrying an obsessive and unreciprocated infatuation for Sheldon. She helps him solve an issue with his research, only for him to refuse her partial credit, but don't let that sentence fool you; neither of them are particularly kind people. When she finally makes her feelings known to Sheldon, he responds by proposing to Amy Fowler (Mayim Bialik). If that seems weird, just know that it's literally the only reason why "TBBT" writers brought Ramona back for Season 10.

In the grand scheme of "TBBT," Ramona is a minor role, but she's par for the course when looking at Lindhome's career. The actress has made appearances in numerous major television productions over the last 30 years. Here are some of Lindhome's highest-profile roles to date.