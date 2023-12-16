Stranger Things Actor Explains Why Season 5 Won't Revive A Beloved Dead Character

As fans will note, there's been a lot of conjecture about if and how Season 4's Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) could possibly return in the final episodes of "Stranger Things." When you consider that we've already seen characters come back from the dead in reality, like Dr. Brenner (Matthew Modine), and in visions, like Billy Hargrove (Dacre Montgomery), it seems like few characters are off the table for a return cameo when the series takes its final bow.

Still, one dead character in "Stranger Things" won't be making a return if the performer behind his character is to be believed. Sean Astin played Joyce Byers' (Winona Ryder) lovable goofball boyfriend Bob Newby in Season 2 of the series. Unfortunately for him, his character died horribly when he was ripped apart by an attacking Demodog, and Astin isn't expecting to be reprising his role in Season 5.

The actor recalled being asked by fans at a panel whether he would return for more "Stranger Things," and he suggested it was pretty unlikely (via The Direct). "'Are you gonna be in 'Stranger Things,' and I would say, 'No, I'm dead.' But why couldn't they do a flashback to a happier time with—I know why they won't," he joked. "Because it's going to be Hopper and Joyce, and they're not going to want to flashback to a time when she was actually happy."