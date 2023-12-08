Is Mouch Dead Or Alive: Chicago Fire Season 12 Set Photos May Spoil His Fate

The wait for "Chicago Fire" Season 12 has been tough on fans, as they anxiously await a resolution to a worrying cliffhanger involving Christian Stolte's Mouch. The finale of "Chicago Fire" Season 11 left fans worried that Mouch might be leaving the team, as the final moments of the episode see the veteran firefighter suffering medical complications from a bullet wound and passing out. While Season 12 has still yet to premiere and reveal Mouch's ultimate fate, it seems that some leaked set photos may have provided an early and decidedly spoilerific answer.

In early December, X account @EmJ_I_say posted several behind-the-scenes photos of the "Chicago Fire" Season 12 shoot. While the photos are taken from a distance, viewers can make out what appears to be Stolte in Mouch's firefighter garb sitting alongside Joe Minoso and David Eigenberg, similarly dressed as their respective characters. The characters are all sitting on the back step of an ambulance.

The implications of the shot are clear: it seems that not only is Mouch going to survive, but he's going to be back in action as part of the Firehouse 51 team before too long.