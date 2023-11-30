Chicago Fire's Alberto Rosende Leaves Series After Four Seasons As Blake

When Alberto Rosende joined the cast of "Chicago Fire" in Season 8, his character, Blake Gallo, was a brash upstart. Gallo and his fellow newcomers Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) and Darren Ritter (Daniel Kyri) were primed to be the next generation of Firehouse 51. Now, Deadline reports that Rosende's time on the show is coming to an end after four seasons.

Rosende made his "Chicago Fire" debut in an episode titled "A Real Shot In The Arm" and he was quickly promoted from a recurring character to a series regular in 2019. It was soon revealed that Gallo's journey to Firehouse 51 was a personal one; as a child, he lost his sister and parents in a fire.

Gallo wasn't a fan favorite — many viewers found him reckless and immature. Still, the character grew during his time on the show. "I think one thing we've seen Gallo trying to learn over the course of these three seasons so far is how to take all his unbridled passion and energy and excitement and shape that into being an exceptional firefighter," Rosende told NBC Insider in 2022. In Season 11, Gallo fails to talk a jumper down from the roof of a building. "I do think this will be one of the more grounding things we'll see Gallo go through," Rosende continued. "That puts Gallo on the path to being a better leader. A better member of the firehouse. A better person."