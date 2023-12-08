The Powerpuff Girls Star Dove Cameron Defends The CW's Dead Series

"The Powerpuff Girls" is among the most legendary cartoons to ever reach the airwaves. The series about three young superheroines saving their home of Townsville from various threats called Cartoon Network home from 1998 to 2005, later returning to the channel for a revival between 2016 and 2019. But Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup still weren't ready to leave the small-screen spotlight. In 2020, the CW announced a live-action take on "The Powerpuff Girls" that would've chronicled their lives as young adults. By 2023, however, the show wound up canned.

Since news of the project's demise reached the public, word on it from those involved has been scarce. Thankfully, one major player has pulled back the curtain a tad on the defunct CW endeavor. Bubbles actor Dove Cameron has come to the show's defense following the strong online backlash it received. "Let me just say that what we shot, I loved, and that was one of the most fun things. And I think whatever you thought it was going to be, it wasn't going to be that, and it was very campy and very sexy and very fun," she told Elle.

While it's good to hear that Cameron enjoyed working on the show and felt it had potential, could a live-action "Powerpuff Girls" series truly have thrived?