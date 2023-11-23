Why The CW's Live-Action Powerpuff Girls Failed, According To The Creator

If the long-running success of "Riverdale" and its crazy moments is any indication, the CW loves taking well-known characters and giving them a gritty twist. The series takes Archie (KJ Apa) and the gang and throws them into a Lynchian world of mystery both realistic and supernatural. When an adult version of "The Powerpuff Girls" was announced for the network, it seemed as though they would be given the same treatment.

For the young adult network, Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup would be given traumatic pasts in a script full of pop culture references. Mercifully, this show never came to pass. While "Agents of SHIELD" cast member Chloe Bennet was cast as the leader Blossom, the series seemed, by all accounts, to be a disaster. Many elements contributed to the demise of the series, but the original creator of the iconic animated series has some thoughts about the weaker points of the adaptation.

"I had one meeting with [the CW] and I told them, 'When you turn them into adults, they're no longer the Powerpuff Girls because if they're adults, that's just three super girls who don't have to deal with being kids,'" Craig McCracken told Los Angeles Times. "That's a completely different show." The writer has often attributed the success of "The Powerpuff Girls" to the dichotomy of the series. Seeing school girls who have to be in bed by seven demonstrate hardcore fighting moves has always been the show's strength.