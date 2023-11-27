Zack Snyder Has One Major Regret About Sucker Punch

It's safe to say that Zack Snyder's style isn't for everyone. But even the "Man of Steel" and "Army of the Dead" filmmaker contends with his own work from time to time. Recently, he's opened up about his personal issues with his 2011 action fantasy "Sucker Punch."

The film centers on the escapades of a young woman (Emily Browning) who slips into fantastical worlds and collects items alongside her newfound band of allies in an effort to escape a mental institution. "Sucker Punch" would be Snyder's first original movie following remakes such as "Dawn of the Dead" and comic adaptations such as "300" and "Watchmen." Despite this distinction, the director still thinks he could have done more with the concept.

"'Sucker Punch' is probably the most obvious example of straightforward, pure satire that I've made," Snyder stated in a recent interview with Total Film Magazine. "And I still think I didn't go far enough, because a lot of people thought that it was just a movie about scantily clad girls dancing around in a brothel." That notion ultimately resulted in "Sucker Punch" failing to find an audience, as the film flopped both critically and financially amongst its release. However, Snyder may not be the only one to blame for the lackluster reception.