Why Hollywood Won't Cast Buzz From Home Alone

We all remember him as Buzz McCallister from the first two "Home Alone" movies, but actor Devin Ratray has been around for a long time. With parents who are also actors, it wasn't surprising that Ratray made his way to the movies. His first role was in the mystery thriller "Where Are The Children?" when he was 9 years old, and from there he continued to appear in various movies and television programs until his breakout role as Buzz in 1990's "Home Alone," and its sequel "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York."

Always synonymous with the bully older brother of Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin), Ratray has become a holiday staple as the only actor to appear in three of the five "Home Alone" movies. But whether you thought that Buzz was just the worst or that he deserved a second chance, the truth is that you don't see much of Devin Ratray these days. The child star went from appearing in projects like "Little Monsters" and "Dennis the Menace" to falling into obscurity. At least, for a while.

If you ever wondered what happened to Devin Ratray, he's still around, but his career has taken some pretty odd turns over the years. The "Home Alone" star hasn't disappeared completely, but his choice of roles hasn't done him many favors. We take a look at why the actor has struggled to find work since his appearance in the holiday classic.