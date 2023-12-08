Snowpiercer Is A Willy Wonka Sequel According To This Convincing Fan Theory

The best fan theories are those that find a common link between two seemingly contrasting films, as is the case for a surprisingly rich opinion from YouTuber Rhino Stew stating that Bong Joon-ho's 2013 post-apocalyptic thriller "Snowpiercer" is a follow-up to the musical childhood classic "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory." On the surface, these movies couldn't be any more different. But taking a bite into this scrumdiddlyumptious concept will have you seeing both tales in a frightening similar light.

The theory starts with the resemblance between both films' premise, themes, and characters. Both "Willy Wonka" and "Snowpiercer" follow groups of people traveling through a grand man-made structure where each individual is taken out one by one. The last person makes it to the end to learn that the ring leader of the construction is looking for a successor, and the hero makes a sacrifice in the end to complete their arc. Along with this, the films contain themes about class systems and destiny.

As for how one movie flows into the next, the theory states that Charlie Bucket dropped his name and took on the moniker of Wilford Wonka. Fast forward to 2014 when the government decides to release CW-7 to combat global warming, Charlie/Wilford, who is an expert in chemistry after having worked with candy all his life, is aware of the danger this will bring. Given that he inherited Wonka's wizardry in creating self-sustaining production facilities and unique forms of transportation, Charlie/Wilford develops the Snowpiercer to save the human race.