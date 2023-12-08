Peaky Blinders Actors You May Not Know Passed Away
"Peaky Blinders" is one of the most popular TV shows of the past decade, establishing a unique but prestigious place in the modern golden era of TV. Its succinct seasons, star-studded cast, and gritty period setting all lend a special flavor to the gangster genre it inhabits. Some would even put the BBC series above contemporaries like "Game of Thrones," "Boardwalk Empire," or "House of Cards," and that's thanks in part to the sky-high caliber of acting showcased on the crime saga.
With the inimitable Cillian Murphy in the leading role of Birmingham cutthroat Thomas Shelby, "Peaky Blinders" never lacked for star power. Each season brought new allies and enemies, with the likes of Sam Neill, Anya Taylor-Joy, Paddy Considine, and Adrien Brody all taking guest turns. The real heart of the show, though, is the mainstay supporting cast, made up of names like Paul Anderson (as Arthur Shelby), Joe Cole (as John Shelby), and Sophie Rundle (as Ada Shelby).
Sadly, a number of actors who lent their talents to the show have died in the years since it began. Without their contributions, the series wouldn't be the same beloved saga that it is today, and it will forever be a part of their legacies. Here are some "Peaky Blinders" actors you may not know passed away.
Karl Shiels
The late Karl Shiels might not be a name that "Peaky Blinders" fans immediately recognize, but he played a key role in the show's very 1st season. He portrayed Irish Republican Army member Ryan, who approaches Tommy with his cousin Malacki (Tom Vaughan-Lawlor) to make an offer for the machine guns the Peaky Blinders stole.
If you've seen the show, you'll remember that the guns are at the center of Season 1, bringing far more trouble than they're worth to the then-still-small Birmingham gang. Ryan oversteps, though, when he threatens Grace (Annabelle Wallis), who ultimately kills him.
Born in Dublin, Shiels was a huge presence in the Irish live theater scene for years, working in all manner of productions as both an actor and director. He earned many accolades over the course of his life, including a 1999 award for best actor at the Dublin Theatre Festival. Shiels passed away in July 2019 at the age of 47. His other notable onscreen credits include "Batman Begins," Declan in the AMC post-apocalyptic drama "Into the Badlands," and Robbie Quinn in the Irish soap opera "Fair City," whom he played for nearly 200 episodes.
Benjamin Zephaniah
Jeremiah Jesus has got to be one of the most beloved "Peaky Blinders" characters, even though his screen time is relatively limited. A street preacher, war veteran, and honorary Peaky Blinder, Jeremiah also seems to show up when he's needed the most, whether that's to back up Tommy in his face-off with Billy Kimber (Charlie Creed-Miles) in Season 1 or performing the marriage ceremony for Tommy and Grace in Season 3. In later seasons, Jeremiah continues to pop up, and his son Isaiah (Jordan Bolger and Daryl McCormack) plays an even larger role.
It's hard to imagine anyone other than the late Benjamin Zephaniah playing Jeremiah. Though he appeared in a number of other TV shows, including the popular British soap opera "EastEnders," Zephaniah's artistic pursuits transcended acting. He was a musician, a poet, and an outspoken critic of English imperialism. After the death of reggae superstar Bob Marley, Zephaniah was the first new singer to record with his old band, The Wailers. He also hosted a concert for Nelson Mandela in 1996. In 2003, Zephaniah was offered a prestigious OBE (Order of the British Empire) but rejected it, decrying the United Kingdom's extensive history of slavery and colonialism.
Zephaniah died of a brain tumor in December 2023 at the age of 65. According to a post made on his official Instagram account, his wife was by his side when he passed.
Tim Woodward
He may have only ever appeared in a single "Peaky Blinders" episode, but Tim Woodward had an impressive career that spanned the stage, film, and television. He's best remembered as the star of "Wings," a BBC war drama from the 1970s in which Woodward played blacksmith-turned-fighter-pilot Alan Farmer. He had a similar part in the 1988 miniseries "Piece of Cake." In the interim and afterward, Woodward appeared in dozens of movies and shows, including "American Playhouse," 1998's "Vanity Fair," "K-19: The Widowmaker," "Murder City," "The Bill," "Mr. Selfridge," and "London Has Fallen."
In "Peaky Blinders," Woodward plays Lord Suckerby, a member of Parliament accused by Tommy Shelby of despicable crimes in Season 5. Suckerby is more of a plot device, showcasing how Tommy has changed and is using his political power at the start of the season, but Woodward's exceptional performance elevates the character to someone truly detestable.
In November 2023, Woodward died of cancer at 70 years old. He's survived by his wife, Amanda, and his five children.
Helen McCrory
The acting world lost a true titan when Helen McCrory died of breast cancer in April 2021. She was only 52 years old. Across her career, McCrory built a reputation as one of the best actors of her era. In between critically acclaimed turns on stage, she worked on a ton of major TV series and films, playing Narcissa Malfoy in the "Harry Potter" franchise, Mama Jeane in "Hugo," Madame Kali on "Penny Dreadful," and Stelmaria on "His Dark Materials," among many, many others. But of all her roles, none stands taller than that of Polly Gray on "Peaky Blinders."
For much of the show, Polly is practically a dual protagonist with Tommy, providing a veteran voice that can stand up to him and give counsel when he leads the family astray. Every scene where McCrory gets to take up space as Polly — and there are a lot of them — is a high point. She took the character through so many emotional ups and downs but never failed to keep her grounded, vivid, and real. Ask any fan, and they'll tell you it's one of the best TV performances of the 21st century.
Per BBC, series creator Steven Knight described McCrory as "one of the great actors of her generation" after her death, and Cillian Murphy called her "a beautiful, caring, funny, compassionate human being." She passed away surrounded by family, and her legacy lives on.
Toby Kirkup
Of all the actors on this list, the late Toby Kirkup had the smallest role on "Peaky Blinders." He played an unnamed police sergeant in the show's third season in 2016, but he's better known for his work on the popular ITV soap opera "Emmerdale." According to The Independent, Kirkup made a hospital visit on August 29, 2020, after experiencing chest pain and tingling in his arms. He was diagnosed with gastritis and sent home.
Just hours later, Kirkup began vomiting and quickly died of cardiac arrest. Due to his having just visited the hospital, an inquest was made, but the actor was ruled to have died of natural causes. He was 48 years old at the time. In an official statement quoted by Heart, members of Kirkup's family called him "a gifted musician, sportsman and actor" and said that his work in rehab clinics "helped so many people."