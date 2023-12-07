Peaky Blinders Star Benjamin Zephaniah Dead At 65

Benjamin Zephaniah, the British writer and actor known for shows like "Peaky Blinders," died in the early hours of Thursday morning at the age of 65. His family confirmed the news on his Instagram account, revealing that he was diagnosed with a brain tumor eight weeks ago.

"Benjamin's wife was by his side throughout and was with him when he passed," the statement added. "We shared him with the world and we know many will be shocked and saddened by this news. Benjamin was a true pioneer and innovator, he gave the world so much. Through an amazing career including a huge body of poems, literature, music, television and radio, Benjamin leaves us with a joyful and fantastic legacy."

Television viewers might associate Zephaniah with playing Jeremiah Jesus on "Peaky Blinders," a role he made his own from 2013 until 2022. However, he was just as memorable off the screen as his career saw him pursue several vocations.