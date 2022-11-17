Viewers Are Annoyed By Tim Allen's 'Merry Christmas' Joke In The Santa Clauses

In a new mini-series called "The Santa Clauses" on Disney Plus, Tim Allen returns to play Scott Calvin, A. K. A. Santa Claus, as he did in the films "The Santa Clause" (1994), "The Santa Clause 2" (2002), and "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause." In the first movie, Santa Claus visits Scott Calvin and his son on Christmas Eve, but he falls off their roof and dies. Scott then finds a card on Santa explaining that Scott has now inherited the role and will become the new Santa.

Scott gradually gains weight, grows a white beard, and undergoes other physical and emotional changes until he completely transforms into Santa, visits the North Pole, and takes over flying all around the planet to deliver presents to children. Across the three feature films, Scott is confronted with all manner of instances that would dampen the holiday season, but he and his family always solve things just in time for Christmas — with no shortage of jokes along the way.

Only this time, in the new series, some of the jokes have proven a source of trouble. In "The Santa Clauses," Scott is confronted with the task of finding a new Santa to become his successor when he can no longer serve the role. However, even though the first couple of episodes haven't been out long, viewers are already annoyed by one of Tim Allen's jokes in "The Santa Clauses."