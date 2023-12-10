What Is That American Express Sports Commercial Song?
What's that groovy track used in American Express' sports commercial?
The iconic credit card company, well-known for its extravagant advertising and promotional ventures, has debuted a brand new ad highlighting its relationship with sports. Well-regarded for their connections to sports leagues and event venues, American Express' latest advertisement shows just how easily cardholders can enjoy one sporting experience after another. In the ad, viewers see a mother-daughter duo getting dressed up in their team's colors for an upcoming NBA event. As their journey starts, a heartfelt and bumping track begins to play. The song is "Best Friend" by duo Sofi Tukker, a pop tune that also features Nervo, The Knocks, and Alisa Ueno.
The mother-daughter duo then takes the subway train to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, where mom, using her American Express Platinum Card, uses the exclusive AMEX entrance to bypass the venue's long lines. Once inside, they get some snacks and start enjoying the game. The commercial then shows them at various other basketball games, rooting for their team. The commercial wraps up with the daughter sleeping with her head on her mother's shoulders on the train. With basketball season over, the mother purchases tickets for the US Open tennis tournament, continuing their sports journey.
Sofi Tukker's "Best Friend," an easy-to-dance-to-track, is a simple but powerful visual accompaniment to the AMEX sports commercial, helping to fully showcase the bond that the mother and daughter have through their love of sports.
You've heard the AMEX sports commercial song before
Within the context of the American Express ad, the use of Sofia Tukker's "Best Friend" is sort of just ... perfect. With lyrics like, "Every time you call on me, I drop what I do. You are my best friend, and we've got some things to do," the track illustrates the strong mother-daughter bond that the two have. The song, which first debuted in 2017, has emerged as one of Sofi Tukker's most popular and influential tracks. "Best Friend" has over 126 million streams on Spotify and has gone gold in the United States. While the song is no doubt a banger, it's possible that the track is so popular thanks to its strategic use in various advertisements.
The version of "Best Friend" in the AMEX commercial is notably the family-friendly radio edit, which censors the bumping melody's swear words. But American Express isn't the only global company that has used "Best Friend" in their commercials. Sofi Tukker's most popular tune was notably licensed by Apple for one of its iPhone X commercials. In the iPhone ad, the song blasts as Apple introduces the then-revolutionary features of the groundbreaking iPhone X, which hit store shelves in 2017. Sofi Tukker has also licensed different tracks to other brands, like Peloton.
Sofi Tukker has clout beyond commercials with "Best Friend." Take a trip over to Tunefind, which highlights the various songs that have been played in movies and TV shows, and fans will discover that "Best Friend" is a staple, having been used in hit shows like "Santa Clarita Diet" and "Batwoman." As for the song's cinematic footprint, you've heard it in the criminally underrated "Ocean's 8."