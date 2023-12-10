What Is That American Express Sports Commercial Song?

The iconic credit card company, well-known for its extravagant advertising and promotional ventures, has debuted a brand new ad highlighting its relationship with sports. Well-regarded for their connections to sports leagues and event venues, American Express' latest advertisement shows just how easily cardholders can enjoy one sporting experience after another. In the ad, viewers see a mother-daughter duo getting dressed up in their team's colors for an upcoming NBA event. As their journey starts, a heartfelt and bumping track begins to play. The song is "Best Friend" by duo Sofi Tukker, a pop tune that also features Nervo, The Knocks, and Alisa Ueno.

The mother-daughter duo then takes the subway train to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, where mom, using her American Express Platinum Card, uses the exclusive AMEX entrance to bypass the venue's long lines. Once inside, they get some snacks and start enjoying the game. The commercial then shows them at various other basketball games, rooting for their team. The commercial wraps up with the daughter sleeping with her head on her mother's shoulders on the train. With basketball season over, the mother purchases tickets for the US Open tennis tournament, continuing their sports journey.

Sofi Tukker's "Best Friend," an easy-to-dance-to-track, is a simple but powerful visual accompaniment to the AMEX sports commercial, helping to fully showcase the bond that the mother and daughter have through their love of sports.