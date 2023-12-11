The O.C. Star Adam Brody Has One Major Regret About His Role As Seth Cohen

Adam Brody has at least one big regret from his time playing Seth Cohen on the teen primetime soap "The O.C." — and it has to do with his on-set behavior.

Brody, who played the lovable California-based comic book geek (with inexplicably chiseled features) for the show's four seasons, made this admission in Alan Sepinwall's new oral history "Welcome to The O.C." Per Variety, the book includes a confession from Brody that though he was respectful towards everyone on set, by the time the show hit Season 3, he started to lose interest, and he wasn't particularly subtle about it.

"I would never scream or yell at anyone, or say anything f***ing mean," Brody qualified. "But I think I very much let my distaste for the later episodes be known. I didn't mask that at all and I'm sure I openly mocked it a bit. So I'm not proud of that."

"I started to be creatively less interested," the actor said. "I blame myself for a lack of professionalism, and a disrespect to the work. In terms of engagement as a whole, I'll just say that they're different shows, Season 1 and [the later seasons]. Had the quality been the quality of Season 1, I'm sure I would have been a lot more engaged... The quality of it and my engagement went hand in hand."