Adam Brody Read For This Marvel Hero Before Shazam - 'I Wanted That One'

In both "Shazam!" and "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," the titular hero can't defeat the forces of evil on his own. Thus, he calls upon his super-powered family members to give him a collective helping hand. In this tight-knit superhero team is Freddy Freeman (Jack Dylan Grazer), who goes from a nerdy, often bullied kid to a muscular, powerful superhuman adult as soon as he says "Shazam." To bring his powered-up form to life, the minds behind the "Shazam!" duology brought in actor Adam Brody, though he could've slipped through their fingers had he landed a role in another big-screen superhero team.

During a conversation with Variety, Brody shared that he attempted to secure a spot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe once upon a time. He read for Peter Quill, better known as Star-Lord, hopeful that he could lead the first-ever live-action take on the Guardians of the Galaxy. Sadly for him, though, director James Gunn and those at Marvel Studios decided he wasn't the right fit and passed on him. "I wanted that one," he told the publication, though he has come to feel that Chris Pratt was the proper choice for the character all along.

Surprisingly, Brody isn't the only actor in the "Shazam!" series who tried out for the Star-Lord role back when it was still up for grabs.