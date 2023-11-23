How Squid Game: The Challenge Players Are 'Shot' (Spoiler: It's Not Paintballs)

If you've watched the 2021 South Korean drama series "Squid Game," you probably remember how the opening game of Red Light, Green Light went down. A giant robotic doll sang a little song with her back turned to the players ... and if they so much as twitched when she turned around, they were shot to death. Luckily for literally everyone both playing and watching "Squid Game: The Challenge" — Netflix's reality competition based on the series — the real-life players involved in Red Light, Green Light aren't shot with actual bullets or anything like that. So what happens to let players know that their movement was detected and that they've been eliminated from the challenge?

In an article on Netflix's TUDUM, the streamer gets into the exact details of the ink packets — known as "squibs" — that each player wears as part of their in-game uniform (which is made up of a green tracksuit adorned with the player's number and a white tee, also numbered). The room where the contestants played Red Light, Green Light was fully equipped with motion capture sensors so that players' squibs were set to explode if they moved while the doll was "watching."

As Episode 1 continues into the second challenge, it's revealed that the squibs are always used to indicate an elimination — because before and during the Dalgona candy game, eliminated contestants also saw their packets explode. Perhaps most disturbingly, players whose squibs burst are required to lay down and "play dead" until the game ends.